Rains to persist on Duterte's final SONA: PAGASA

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Rains will persist due to the habagat (southwest monsoon) as President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his final State of the Nation Address on Monday, the state weather bureau said.

Metro Manila, Abra, Benguet, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, and Batangas are expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, PAGASA weather forecaster Chris Perez said.

The rest of the country will experience cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, PAGASA added.

PAGASA is monitoring 2 tropical cyclones outside the Philippine area of responsibility which have no direct effect on the country but will enhance the southwest monsoon, Perez said.

"Other than these 2 tropical cyclones wala na tayong ibang nakikita o minomonitor na bagyo (we're not monitoring other storms)," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

"Alam ko may mga kumakalat na balita tungkol sa isang supertyphoon...Iwasan din po natin magkalat ng balita sa social media from unverified sources para maiwasan ang unwanted panic nating mga kababayan."

(I know there's news going around about a supertyphoon...Let's avoid spreading misnformation on social media from unverified sources to avoid unwanted panic.)