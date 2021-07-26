Home  >  News

PANOORIN: Ilang eksena sa protesta sa huling SONA ni Duterte

Posted at Jul 26 2021 08:10 PM

Natuloy ang plano ng mga aktibista na makapagmartsa sa Commonwealth Avenue para sa ika-6 at huling SONA ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Bahagyang nagkatensiyon pero kalaunan ay nagkaayos din ang kampo ng mga raliyista at pulisya. Nagpa-Patrol, Jorge Cariño. TV Patrol, Lunes, 26 Hulyo 2021

