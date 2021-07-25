Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

Pamilyang apektado ng sinkhole sa Taal, nanawagan ng tulong

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 26 2021 07:41 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Nanawagan ng tulong si Bhaby de Roxas matapos gumuho ang lupa sa tapat ng kaniyang bahay at bahay ng kaniyang kapatid sa bayan ng Taal, Batangas matapos ang 6.6 magnitude na lindol noong Sabado.

Lumikas na ang pamilya ni De Roxas at ang mga residente ng 4 pang ibang bahay na malapit sa sinkhole, aniya.

"Natutuwa nga po kami nakapagpagawa ng bahay ang aming anak. Wala pa pong 2 buwan ganito na ang nangyari, gumuho na," ani Salazar sa pahayag sa ABS-CBN Teleradyo.

"Sana po may tumulong samin. Ang gusto namin, ang gumuhong lupa ay matambakan...ang mahalaga po sa'min ay matambakan ang gumuhong lupa."

Nauna nang sinabi ni Joram Salazar na napansin nilang nagkaroon ng bitak ang kanilang bahay matapos pumutok ang Bulkang Taal noong Enero 2020. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Tagalog news   Teleradyo   Taal   sinkhole   Taal sinkhole   Batangas earthquake   Batangas magnitude 6.6 earthquake   regional news   regions  