House eyes passing 2022 budget before period of filing candidacy
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 26 2021 01:10 PM
SONA 2021, SONA, Duterte SONA, Rodrigo Duterte, Duterte House of Representatives, Duterte 2022 budget, national budget, politics, 2022, COC, certificate of candidacy, 2022 elections, Halalan 2022
- /entertainment/07/26/21/watch-sneak-peek-of-the-broken-marriage-vow-taping-in-baguio
- /entertainment/07/26/21/maymay-entrata-nagpasalamat-sa-mga-tagahanga-sa-ika-5-taon-sa-showbiz
- /news/07/26/21/5-years-of-no-justice-no-peace-under-duterte-say-progressive-groups
- /overseas/07/26/21/southeast-asia-covid-19-cases-new-highs
- /news/07/26/21/doh-reminds-sona-protesters-of-health-protocols-as-covid-19-delta-variant-looms