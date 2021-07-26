House eyes passing 2022 budget before period of filing candidacy

Watch more on iWantTFC

The House of Representative aims to pass the 2022 national budget in 10 weeks before the filing of certificates of candidacy in October, Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said on Monday.



The proposed National Expenditure Program (NEP) is usually submitted after the State of the Nation Address, said Romualdez. President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his final SONA later Monday.

“Mataas ang kumpiyansa natin dito,” Romualdez said in a televised public briefing. “Handang-handa na kami magtrabaho at sanay na sanay din tayo na maski may COVID, lahat po ng mga chairman ng committee, sila po ang nagpi-preside at very active po lahat ng mga kongresista mag-attend in person at via Zoom.”

(Our confidence here is high. We are ready to work and we are used, despite the COVID pandemic, to committee chairperson presiding over hearings and congressmen attending in person and via Zoom.)

“Kakayanin naman natin at ‘yong balak talaga namin, tapusin natin bago sa deadline ng filing ng certificates of candidacy sa Oktubre,” he added.

(We can do it and our plan is finish it before the deadline for the filing of certificates of candidacy in October.)

About 300 guests are expected to attend Duterte's SONA in person later Monday, Romualdez mentioned.

The President, who steps down in June next year, is set to tackle his remaining legislative agenda in Monday's address.

“Handang-handa na kami ipasa lahat ng priority measures,” Romualdez said.

(We are ready to pass all priority measures.)