LTO receives first batch of plastic license cards from new contractor

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 25 2023 06:08 PM | Updated as of Jul 25 2023 07:00 PM

The Land Transportation Office received the first batch of plastic license cards from its new contractor on Tuesday. Officials present included Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and new LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II. — With a report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

RELATED LINKS:

DOTr says first batch of driver's license plastic cards expected in 2 months

Amid plastic card shortage, LTO says to launch 'digital licenses'