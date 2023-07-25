Home  >  News

Low wages, high commodity prices remain despite promise of booming economy: workers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 25 2023 11:49 PM

Low wages and poor job quality remain a common complaint for Filipinos despite an assurance by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of a rebound by the Philippine economy. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 25, 2023
