Libu-libo stranded sa mga pantalan dulot ng Bagyong Egay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 25 2023 08:43 PM

Libu-libong pasahero ang stranded sa mga pantalan sa iba-ibang bahagi ng Luzon at Visayas matapos makansela ang mga biyahe dahil sa Bagyong Egay. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Martes, 25 Hulyo 2023

Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Egay   Super Typhoon Egay   Bagyong Egay   ports   Philippine Ports Authority   PITX  