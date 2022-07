Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from PTV

MANILA — The country's Vaccine Expert Panel on Monday said that the World Health Organization's move declaring monkeypox as a global health emergency might lead to the large-scale production of vaccines against the disease.

Expert panel head Dr. Nina Gloriani said vaccines for the illness remain limited. Only smallpox and a recently-developed "live-attenuated" vaccine for monkeypox are currently approved to fight the viral disease.

"Ang monkeypox and smallpox are under one family... [Ang vaccine para dito] ay hindi available for the general population. Kulang din ang stockpile niya," Gloriani said in a televised briefing.

"Siguro with the declaration of public health emergency of international concern ng WHO, baka pag-iigtingin pa nila ang pag-develop, pag-produce nitong mga bakuna na ito," she added.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier in the day said the country is currently working with international health agencies to secure monkeypox vaccines.

The Philippines has yet to detect a case of monkeypox, even as 72 countries and territories already have reported infections.

Nearly 16,000 people have already been infected with the disease recently.

Gloriani said the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) and the Philippine Genome Center are so far the only institutions in the country capable of detecting monkeypox through RT-PCR testing.

This was was why she hoped government would help centers or laboratories to have the capacity to do genetic testing soon.