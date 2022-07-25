Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippines may tally around 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases by next week, independent research group OCTA said Monday.

Aside from Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon and Western Visayas have reported a rise in virus infections, said OCTA Research fellow Guido David.

"Possible na baka umabot ng 4,000 cases per day next week sa buong bansa. Nakikita natin 'di ganun kabilis ang pagdami ng kaso kaya 'di ganun ka-alarming siya," he said in a televised briefing.

(It's possible that we will reach 4,000 cases per day nationwide next week. We can also see that the increase in cases is not that fast, so it's not that alarming.)

"Pero again, awareness lang sa mga kababayan natin na andyan pa rin ang COVID."

(But again, the public should be aware that COVID is still here.)

It is possible that the BA.2.75, dubbed "Centaurus" due to its fast transmission, has entered the country though genome sequencing has yet to detect it, David said.

"Mas nakakahawa yung Centaurus, pero similar to BA.5, ine-expect natin 'di siya severe pero preliminary data palang 'yan," he said.

(The Centaurus is more transmissible, but similar to BA.5, we don't expect severe disease. However, this is just from preliminary data.)

The Philippines on Sunday recorded 3,657 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths, data from the Department of Health showed.

This is the highest daily tally in more than 5 months or since Feb. 12, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

"Small waves" of increases in COVID-19 cases are possible in the Philippines until the last quarter of 2022, Professor Jomar Rabajante of the University of the Philippines (UP) Pandemic Response Team earlier said.



