Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — What is most likely the theme of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s 2nd State of the Nation Address (SONA)?

Historian Manolo Quezon III thinks "confidence" and "rebirth" will be the overarching message of Marcos' second address to the nation on Monday, July 24.

"As we know, the government rolled out a new slogan and a new logo to accompany all of its activities 'Bagong Pilipinas,'" he reasoned.

He noted that "Bagong Pilipinas" was a theme that was explored in Marcos’ election campaign.

"But now, it’s sort of going to be the trademark for all the activities," he said.

— ANC, July 24, 2023