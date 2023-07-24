SONA 2023: Marcos inisa-isa ang mga panukalang nais niyang unahin ng Kongreso

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sa huling bahagi ng kaniyang ikalawang State of the Nation Address, tumutok si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa anti-drugs policy ng kaniyang administrasyon, pagbibigay ng amnestiya sa mga dating rebeldeng nagbabalik-loob sa gobyerno at maging ang defense strategy ng gobyerno. Nagbilin din ang pangulo ng mga panukalang batas na nais niyang unahin ng Kongreso. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Lunes, 24 Hulyo 2023