SONA 2023: Marcos inisa-isa ang mga panukalang nais niyang unahin ng Kongreso

Posted at Jul 24 2023 07:27 PM

Sa huling bahagi ng kaniyang ikalawang State of the Nation Address, tumutok si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa anti-drugs policy ng kaniyang administrasyon, pagbibigay ng amnestiya sa mga dating rebeldeng nagbabalik-loob sa gobyerno at maging ang defense strategy ng gobyerno. Nagbilin din ang pangulo ng mga panukalang batas na nais niyang unahin ng Kongreso. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Lunes, 24 Hulyo 2023

