Senators Poe, Villanueva satisfied with Marcos’ 2nd SONA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 24 2023 11:25 PM

Philippine lawmakers, business groups and analysts are divided over President Ferdinand Marcos’ second State of the Nation Address.

Some called the speech comprehensive, while others found it lacking. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 24, 2023
 
