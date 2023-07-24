Part 3 of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address on July 24, 2023
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 24 2023 06:13 PM | Updated as of Jul 24 2023 06:25 PM
SONA 2023, SONA, Bongbong Marcos, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Marcos, SONA
- /news/07/24/23/marcos-jr-offers-amnesty-to-rebel-returnees
- /sports/07/24/23/kurashiki-gets-second-pvl-semis-win-sweeps-cignal-hd
- /life/07/24/23/sona-2023-marcos-jr-says-tourism-headed-for-rebound
- /business/07/24/23/ngcp-under-review-amid-delays-in-projects-says-marcos
- /overseas/07/24/23/fil-canadian-musical-comedy-premieres-in-toronto