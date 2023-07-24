Home > News Mga mambabatas hati ang reaksiyon sa 2nd SONA ni Marcos ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 24 2023 08:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Hati ang reaksiyon ng mga mambabatas sa ikalawang State of the Nation Address ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. May ilang tumiyak ng suporta sa mga panawagan ng pangulo. May ilan namang bumatikos sa mga hiling niya. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Lunes, 24 Hulyo 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol, SONA 2023 Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news Ferdinand Marcos Jr Bongbong Marcos SONA SONA 2023 State of the Nation Address SONA reactions House of Representatives /video/news/07/24/23/ekonomiya-ng-pilipinas-isa-sa-pinakamabilis-ang-paglago-marcos/video/news/07/24/23/marcos-supporters-naghayag-ng-mga-hiling-sa-pangulo/video/news/07/24/23/mga-isyung-malapit-sa-sikmura-ng-pinoy-sentro-ng-peoples-sona/business/07/24/23/biz-groups-back-infra-education-other-initiatives-in-sona-2023/video/news/07/24/23/mga-pasahero-sa-mrt-maaari-nang-di-mag-face-mask