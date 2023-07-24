Home  >  News

Mga mambabatas hati ang reaksiyon sa 2nd SONA ni Marcos

Posted at Jul 24 2023 08:52 PM

Hati ang reaksiyon ng mga mambabatas sa ikalawang State of the Nation Address ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. May ilang tumiyak ng suporta sa mga panawagan ng pangulo. May ilan namang bumatikos sa mga hiling niya. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Lunes, 24 Hulyo 2023 

