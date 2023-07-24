Home  >  News

Marcos urged to address rising oil prices, job and food security

Posted at Jul 24 2023 11:28 PM

Philippine protesters take to the streets to criticize the president’s State of the Nation Address and to voice their dismay over his administration’s priorities. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 24, 2023
 
