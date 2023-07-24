Home  >  News

Marcos supporters naghayag ng mga hiling sa pangulo

Posted at Jul 24 2023 08:39 PM

Nagsagawa rin ng sariling programa ang mga tagasuporta ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr., sabay ng kaniyang ikalawang State of the Nation Address. Bukod sa pagdaos ng libreng concert, naghayag din sila ng kanilang mga hiling sa pangulo. Nagpa-Patrol, Robert Mano. TV Patrol, Lunes, 24 Hulyo 2023

