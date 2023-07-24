Home  >  News

Marcos says state of the nation sound, improving

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 24 2023 11:21 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. touted the successes in the first year of his administration.

He highlighted his accomplishments in his second State of the Nation Address.

But he also spoke of unfinished business that needs the attention of Congress. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 24, 2023
 
