Marcos says state of the nation sound, improving
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 24 2023 11:21 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, SONA 2023
- /news/07/24/23/abalos-says-marcos-wants-to-focus-on-demand-reduction-vs-drugs
- /video/business/07/24/23/philippine-stocks-kick-off-week-in-the-red
- /video/news/07/24/23/typhoon-egay-brings-heavy-rains-strong-winds
- /video/news/07/24/23/marcos-urged-to-address-rising-oil-prices-job-and-food-security
- /video/news/07/24/23/senators-poe-villanueva-satisfied-with-marcos-2nd-sona