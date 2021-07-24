Home  >  News

THROWBACK: Privacy in the age of mobile apps

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 24 2021 08:05 AM

“Failon Ngayon” talks to experts as it looks into security risks associated with the use of a mobile app that lets users apply filters that make them look older or younger, or appear a different gender, and other widely used applications.
