Ilocos Sur hospitals feeling strain in bed capacities amid COVID

MANILA—The Ilocos Sur provincial government on Saturday said its health facilities are filling up, as authorities have imposed stricter lockdowns.

Governor Ryan Luis Singson said the province has about 977 active cases, and they have already shut down some of its district hospitals for new COVID-19 patients.

However, he noted a decrease in COVID-19 cases in the past few days.

The uptick in cases has prompted the national government to impose strict general community quarantine measures. The LGU was also informed Friday that there has been a local transmission of the Alpha and Beta COVID-19 variants in the province, Singson said.

The LGU also believes that the cases could be attributed to essential workers entering and exiting the province.

"Sila ang labas-pasok dito sa probinsya. Kahit na may testing ay hindi naman natin iyan na-te-test araw-araw," Singson said.

(They have been going in and out of the province. Even if we have testing procedures, it's impossible to test every one of them every day.)

Singson said the provincial government has been doing granular lockdowns, and restricting entry of essential travelers.

The LGU has also received some 60,000 vaccine doses to augment its COVID-19 response.

"Maganda ang rollout ng vaccine sa Ilocos Sur dahil ang ating mga kababayan ay hindi natatakot na magpabakuna," Singson said.

(Our vaccine rollout is turning out pretty well at the moment as our residents have not been hesitant to receive their jabs.)