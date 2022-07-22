Home  >  News

Rodriguez denies resignation, feud with Palace officials

Posted at Jul 23 2022 01:08 AM

The Philippine presidential palace was rocked by claims of a high-profile resignation within the inner circle of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Executive secretary Vic Rodriguez denies he has resigned and insists he has no squabbles with other Palace officials. Pia Gutierrez has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 22, 2022
