Marcos Jr. writing own SONA, says executive secretary
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 23 2022 01:09 AM
The World Tonight, ANC, Bongbong Marcos, SONA
- /video/news/07/23/22/rodriguez-denies-resignation-feud-with-palace-officials
- /entertainment/07/23/22/slay-2-bini-songs-in-spotifys-viral-50-chart-in-ph
- /news/07/23/22/marcos-wants-study-of-state-of-calamity-extension-doh
- /news/07/22/22/dating-vice-mayor-ng-dolores-quezon-patay-sa-pamamaril
- /sports/07/22/22/report-bal-david-tapped-as-ust-tigers-head-coach