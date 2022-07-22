Home  >  News

ANC

Marcos Jr. writing own SONA, says executive secretary

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 23 2022 01:09 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is said to be writing his own speech for his first State of the Nation Address. Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez says the president is expected to outline his plans for the economy as well as for the government's COVID response. Bianca Dava tells us progressive groups are also gearing up to hold demonstrations on Monday.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 22, 2022
Read More:  Ferdinand Marcos   SONA   State of the Nation Address   Vic Rodriguez  