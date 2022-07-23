Home  >  News

Huling araw ng voters' registration, dinagsa

Posted at Jul 23 2022 07:39 PM

Dinagsa ng mga humabol na magparehistro ang huling araw ng voters’ registration ng Commission on Elections. May mga nag-abang ng mahabang oras sa pila habang ang iba naman, natulog na sa labas ng registration site. Humingi naman ng tawad ang Comelec sa mga hindi umabot sa deadline. Nagpa-Patrol, Anjo Bagaoisan. TV Patrol, Sabado, 23 Hulyo 2022.

