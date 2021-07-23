Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Sonaserye 2021: Maraming panukala na hiniling ni Duterte di pa pasado

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 23 2021 07:41 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Apatnapu't pitong panukalang batas ang hiniling ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na maipasa sa Kongreso sa nakalipas na 5 SONA. Ilan ba rito ang naging ganap na batas na? Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 23 Hulyo 2021
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   SONA   Sonaserye   Sonaserye 2021   #Sonaserye2021   State of the Nation Address   panukalang batas   batas   priority bills   SONA 2021  