Ilang bahay sa tabingdagat sa Tanza, Cavite winasak, nilamon ng alon

Posted at Jul 23 2021 07:55 PM

Inilikas ang halos 200 residente sa tabingdagat sa Tanza, Cavite matapos wasakin ng malalaking alon ang kanilang mga bahay. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 23 Hulyo 2021
    

