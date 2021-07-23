2 patients recover from Delta variant in Calamba: city health office

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Two COVID-19 patients in Calamba city, Laguna have been cleared of the highly transmissible Delta variant, a city health official said Friday.

Dr. Adelino Labro, head of the city health office, said the patients were swab-tested on June 27 and were declared recovered on July 12.

"Na-confine sila sa isang hospital at du'n natapos ang kanilang isolation period," Labro told Teleradyo's "Sakto".

(They were confined to a hospital where they finished their isolation period.)

The Department of Health confirmed Thursday the patients contracted the Delta variant following the release of results of genome sequencing of the Philippine Genome Center.

Labro said the patients had no history of travel abroad or were in close contact with returning overseas Filipinos.

"May isang member ng family na nagtatrabaho sa ibang bayan. 'Yun lang so far ang travel," he said.

(One member of the family is working in another town. That's the only [history] of travel so far.)

While Calamba records at least 30 new daily cases, Labro said the city has no active case of Delta variant.

"It's safe to say walang active case ng Delta variant dito sa Calamba," he said, citing report from the DOH and Philippine Genome Center.

Health authorities have confirmed local transmission of Delta coronavirus variant cases in the Philippines.

The DOH reported 12 new local cases of the Delta variant, first identified in India, bringing the Philippines' total cases of the strain to 47.

Eight of them are still active, according to the department, at the time this story was posted, all of whom remained unvaccinated from the disease.

