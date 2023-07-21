Home  >  News

PH gov't ends engagement with ICC

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 22 2023 03:14 AM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rules out any further dealings with the International Criminal Court in its probe of the Duterte administration's bloody drug war. But various groups are urging him to rethink his position. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 21, 2023
