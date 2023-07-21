Home > News PH gov't ends engagement with ICC ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 22 2023 03:14 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rules out any further dealings with the International Criminal Court in its probe of the Duterte administration's bloody drug war. But various groups are urging him to rethink his position. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 21, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight ICC International Criminal Court war on drugs /video/news/07/22/23/brawner-assumes-post-as-afp-chief/video/spotlight/07/22/23/sona-2023-ph-govt-priority-measures/business/07/22/23/diokno-maharlika-fund-up-and-running-before-end-of-2023/news/07/22/23/egay-continues-to-slowly-move-towards-ph/news/07/22/23/prosecutors-stand-by-junking-of-murder-raps-vs-17-cops