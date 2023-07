Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - A climate campaigner wants President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to push for clear energy and climate campaigns during his second State of the Nation Address on Monday.

In an interview with ANC's Dateline Philippines on Saturday, Greenpeace Philippines Climate Campaigner Jefferson Chua believes that Marcos "double-speaks" on policies especially when it comes to pushing for energy sources.

"He wants the country to go to investments in oil and gas. We are seeing an increase in that and explorations into other sources of energy specifically in nuclear energy," Chua said.

In previous speeches, particularly in last years' State of the Nation Address, Marcos Jr. vowed to “improve bureaucratic processes” to encourage more investors in renewable energy.

However, in a May speech, Marcos said he was "open" to using nuclear power energy.

Chua believes that Marcos' plans on nuclear energy, on top of having oil and gasoline projects, takes the plans "two to three steps back."

-- Dateline, 22 July 2023