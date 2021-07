Private hospitals await newly-licensed nurses to boost workforce in event of surge

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Private hospitals await the applications of newly-licensed nurses as they prepare for another surge due to the Delta variant, a group said Thursday.

The Private Hospitals Association Philippines earlier said its members could add more beds but it would be short of nurses to man virus patients.

"Ever since naman po handa ang mga private hospitals natin kasama ang government facilities para sa COVID case. Kinakatakot lang po namin, halimbawa kung talagang magkaroon ng surge tulad ng sa Indonesia at India baka hindi kayanin," PHAPI president Jose Degrano told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Private hospitals and government facilities have been preparing for COVID cases ever since. We're just afraid that if a surge occurs like the one in Indonesia and India, we might not be able to handle it.)

"Hinhintay namin ang mga bagong nakapasa sa licensure (exams), sana po sila ay mag apply na."

(We're waiting for those who recently passed the licensure exams to apply.)