Home  >  News

Filipinos troop to vaccination centers despite bad weather

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 22 2021 11:03 PM | Updated as of Jul 22 2021 11:27 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The threat of the Delta COVID-19 variant prompted more Filipinos to get vaccinated. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 22, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Delta COVID-19 variant   COVID-19   coronavirus   COVID-19 vaccine   PH COVID-19 vaccination program  