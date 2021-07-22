Duterte may not discuss 2022 poll plans in final SONA, says spokesman

Watch more on iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte may not discuss his plans for the 2022 elections when he delivers his last State of the Nation Address next week, his spokesman said on Thursday.

Duterte has said in several recent occasions that he was seriously considering running for vice president next year.

"Siguro po hindi mapapasama ang kaniyang mga planong politikal [sa SONA]. Importante po is the roadmap for his last year in office," said the President's spokesman Harry Roque.

(Perhaps his political plans will not be included. What is important is the roadmap for his last year in office.)

Duterte is expected to summarize government achievements and his remaining legislative priorities in his SONA on Monday.

The President's "number one priority" is the creation of the proposed separate department of overseas Filipinos. He is "also pushing for the resolution" of whether or not to postpone the Bangsamoro region's 2022 elections, adviser on political affairs Jacinto Paras said earlier this July.

"Kampante naman po kami dahil napakaganda ng samahan ng Presidente sa parehong kapulungan ng Kongreso, na talaga kung urgent ang nature ng bill, maipapasa naman po 'yan," Roque said of the priority bills that Duterte would identify in his SONA.

(We are confident that because the President's relationship with both chambers of Congress is good, those would be passed.)

But with the 2022 elections approaching, he said, "Kung merong mga talaga priority bills, kinakailangan ipasa na 'yan sa lalong mabilis na panahon kasi kapag pinaabot pa natin sa susunod na taon, alam natin busy na sa pulitika ang lahat."

(If there are really priority bills, those should be passed at the soonest possible time because if we let them languish until next year, we know that everyone would be busy with politics.)

"The priority bills must be heard and hopefully passed within the year," said the Palace official.