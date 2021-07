Another 1.5M Sinovac doses arrive in PH

Watch more on iWantTFC

Another 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Chinese drug maker Sinovac arrived in the Philippines Thursday morning, officials said.

LOOK: Plane carrying 1.5 million doses of Sinovac vaccine safely lands at NAIA Terminal 3 amidst the rainy weather



The latest shipment brings to 29,985,130 the total number of vaccine doses delivered to the Philippines.

Another 1 million doses from the Chinese drug maker will be delivered on July 23, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, July 22, 2021