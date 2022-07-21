Laguna records 2,255 dengue cases since January

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The province of Laguna has recorded more than 2,000 dengue cases since the start of the year, its health officer said Thursday.

“Nagtala na tayo ng 2,255 na dengue cases, sa pasimula ng Enero po yun…Enero hanggang July 14,” Dr. Rene Bagamasbad told TeleRadyo.

(We have recorded 2,255 dengue cases since the start of January…until July 14.)

The official said the number of dengue cases in the province last rose in 2019.

“Kasi may three-year cycle na tumataas yung ating datos. So yung 2019, eto ho yung nagkaroon talaga na parang outbreak yun dito sa Laguna. Umabot po tayo ng almost 21,774. Yun yung whole year na dengue cases natin nung 2019.”

“Ngayon, bumalik na tayo, ika-third year. Nakita namin na tumataas ulit, nasa 2,000 pa lang po tayo ngayon,” he noted.

(There is a three-year cycle wherein cases rise. In 2019, there was an outbreak, and we reached 21,774 for that whole year. Three years later, cases are rising again - we are now at 2,000 cases.)

Bagamasbad said they have asked barangay officials to clean their surroundings and help destroy any mosquito breeding sites.

He said they are also implementing the ‘4S Strategy’ in fighting dengue:

-SEARCH and destroy mosquito breeding sites

-SECURE self-protection

-SEEK early consultation

-SUPPORT community fogging or spraying in high-case areas

More importantly, however, he encouraged those experiencing fever—a dengue symptom—to consult with a doctor right away and not to wait for their condition to worsen.

“Doon sa lahat ng makakadanas ng mga lagnat, lagnat pa lang, kahit isa, mga dalawa hanggang tatlong araw, magpakonsulta na sila kahit wala pa silang masyadong nararamdaman.”

“Kasi may mga pre-testing na po tayo…tine-test na po natin, na-identify na kung dengue yung sakit mo o hindi.”

(If any of you have fever—even if it’s just for one, two, or three days, see a doctor immediately. We have a way to test you, to identify if you have dengue or not.)

The Philippines' dengue cases have nearly doubled versus last year, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Central Visayas tallied the most number of dengue cases in the past month, according to the DOH.

--TeleRadyo, 21 July 2022