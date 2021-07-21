Home  >  News

Robredo in 'exploratory talks' with possible 2022 poll bets

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 21 2021 09:56 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A better relationship with a reversal of roles.

Vice President Leni Robredo promises to treat President Rodrigo Duterte better than he did her if she becomes chief executive and Duterte becomes her vice president in 2022. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 21, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Leni Robredo   Rodrigo Duterte   Halalan 2022   2022 national elections  