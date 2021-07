Public reminded to follow health protocols, complete kids' vaccinations

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The public is reminded to maintain the observance of health protocols even after COVID-19 vaccination and to complete their children's inoculation against other diseases, the Philippine Medical Association said Wednesday.

The Department of Health has begun hiring more doctors and medical personnel in the event of another surge, said the group's president Dr. Benny Atienza.

"Kahit nandyan na po ang bakuna ay maging maingat pa rin tayo at susundin ang ating minimum health standards," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Even if there's already a vaccine we should still be careful and follow minimum health standards.)

"Nagiging lax na naman, nagiging kampante ang iba, yung iba nagtatanggal ng mask, ng face shield, sana hindi kasi yun po ang ating protocol na sinusunod po."

(Some are being lax, complacent and even remove their face mask and face shield. Let's not do this and follow the protocol.)

Parents are also reminded to have their children's vaccinations complete, including those for diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), tetanus (DPT), polio, and pneumonia, said Atienza.

"Ang bagong anak 6 weeks po dapat nababakunahan po sila," he said.

(Newborns should be vaccinated after 6 weeks.)