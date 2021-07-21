Home  >  News

Mga nagpabakuna dagsa kahit masama ang panahon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 21 2021 07:57 PM

Hindi napigilan ng malakas na ulan at baha ang ilang residente sa Maynila, na matiyagang pumila para maturukan ng COVID-19 vaccines. Nagpa-Patrol, Jerome Lantin. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 21 Hulyo 2021

