Mga nagpabakuna dagsa kahit masama ang panahon
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 21 2021 07:57 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, Covid-19, bakuna, Philippines Covid-19 vaccine, Maynila, baha, ulan, habagat, TV Patrol, Jerome Lantin, vaccine
- /video/sports/07/21/21/gymnast-carlos-yulo-target-ang-ginto-sa-floor-sa-tokyo-olympics
- /spotlight/07/21/21/vaccine-deserts-the-poor-nations-trailing-in-the-fight-against-covid-19
- /overseas/07/21/21/smart-cards-and-robots-saudi-arabias-digital-hajj
- /entertainment/07/21/21/p-pop-group-sb19-to-grace-rolling-stones-twitch-stream
- /overseas/07/21/21/up-to-two-thirds-of-indians-have-covid-19-antibodies-study