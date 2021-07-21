Home  >  News

Lacson-Sotto tandem confirmed for 2022 polls

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 21 2021 10:00 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines has its first confirmed tandem for next year's national elections. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 21, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Halalan 2022   Panfilo Lacson   Tito Sotto   2022 national elections   president   vice president  