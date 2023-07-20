Home  >  News

Police brace for SONA protests on Monday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 20 2023 10:58 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine police appeal for sobriety as they brace for protests on Monday, during the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 20, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   SONA 2023   State of the Nation Address   Ferdinand Marcos Jr.   Marcos presidency   PNP   Philippine National Police  