MANILA — The Marcos administration has assured that there will be a fund to sustain the food stamp program after its pilot study, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said Thursday.

"The president in his statement already said economic managers also assured us that they will have the corresponding allocation to sustain it," Gatchalian told ANC's "Headstart."

The food stamps program's pilot study was launched this week and will end in March 2024.

Pilot areas of the study included Cagayan Valley, the Bicol Region, Caraga, and Bangsamoro.

Under the initial rollout, beneficiaries will receive P3,000 monthly food credits through an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card, powered by biometrics, of which P1,500 would be used for carbohydrates, P900 for protein, and P600 for good fats and vegetables.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said 3,000 families were covered by the pilot run.

The Asian Development Bank bankrolled the project for more than P160 million.

Gatchalian said before they ask for funding, they have to prove that the project works.

"There’s a pilot precisely for us to understand if this program will work or not work. Let's not already assume that it will work. I'm hopeful that it works, but for us to come up with conclusions already is not going to be the right mindset going into a pilot," he said.

"You don't want to have wasteful spending because you didn't do the pilot well because you had biases."

The program seeks to provide meal augmentation to the 1 million poorest Filipino families "who belong to the food poor criteria" identified by the Listahanan 3, the DSWD said. This covers single parents and breastfeeding mothers.

Three million Filipino families experienced hunger in the last quarter of 2022, according to a survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS).