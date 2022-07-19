Home  >  News

Pinoy recounts attack vs fellow Filipino in New York

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 20 2022 12:54 AM

Police in New York continued to look into last week's brutal assault on an 18-year-old Filipino tourist. Another Filipino who came to the victim's rescue recounted the incident to ABS-CBN North America bureau correspondent Don Tagala in this exclusive interview. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 19, 2022
