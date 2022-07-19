Home  >  News

PH urged to cooperate with ICC on Duterte drug war

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 20 2022 12:20 AM

Calls mounted for Philippine officials to cooperate with the probe by the International Criminal Court into the bloody anti-narcotics campaign of the Duterte administration. A lawyer handling some of the drug war cases believes the Philippines has more to lose if it does not respond to the tribunal's request to investigate. Mike Navallo has tonight's top story. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 19, 2022
