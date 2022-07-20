Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday they hope to repatriate Filipinos from Sri Lanka by the end of the month.

Prices of goods in Sri Lanka continue to soar, even after the resignation of its former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega told TeleRadyo that they hope to buy tickets soon for Filipinos who want to leave Sri Lanka via commercial flight.

“Ang ginagawa namin kasi eh, sana magkaroon ng sweeper flight pero mahirap po mag-arrange niyan dahil nga sa situation Sir Lanka…eh kasi maraming requirements kailangan so magkakaroon yan ng delay pa naman siguro, magkakaantala sa papers,” he said.

(We were planning for a sweeper flight...but that's difficult to arrange because there are a lot of requirements, so there might be a delay.)

“Kaya ang gagawin na lang namin, kukuha kaming funding para sa commercial na lang kasi may flight pa naman eh,” he added.

(So what we want to do is fund tickets that Filipinos can buy on commercial flights so they can go back home.)

“Ang target date namin sana, minimum we, kasi July 20 ngayon, ang gusto namin bago matapos ang July may nakauwi na. Dapat kasi ang original sweeper flight na iniisip namin, first week of August pero mukhang hindi na mangyari yun so bago pa noon kailangan may na-fund na na ticket.”

(Our target date is, because today is July 20, we hope some will be already home by the end of the month. The original sweeper flight we were planning was for the first week of August, but I doubt that will still push through so we need have funded tickets by then.)

De Vega said about 115 out of 700 Filipinos living in Sri Lanka have said they want to go to the Philippines.

--TeleRadyo, 20 July 2022