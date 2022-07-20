Watch more News on iWantTFC

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Wednesday said it was ready to take on the functions of the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19.

“Handang-handa, kasi 'yung NTF noon ay NDRRMC din naman 'yun, pare-pareho yung ano, yung bumubuong mga ahensya niyan, at ang chairperson ng NTF ay 'yung chairperson din ng NDRRMC,” the disaster agency's executive director Ricardo Jalad told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We are ready, because the NDRRMC and the NTF are more or less composed of the same agencies, and the NTF chairperson is the NDRRMC chairperson as well.)

Malacañang this week announced that the health department would use the NDRRMC platform and reconstitute the member agencies of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

"The platform will replace the National Task Force Against COVID-19 (NTF) to integrate it with the regular processes," the Palace said.

The previous Duterte administration also floated the idea of replacing the NTF with the NDRRMC during its last Cabinet meeting, Jalad said.

But he said the NDRRMC might need to reconfigure its organizational structure to respond well to the lingering pandemic.

“Doon sa dating structure ng National Task Force, meron doon halimbawang Task Group Resource Management and Logistics, Task Force Facilities, so anong gagawin doon? Pag-uusapan pa 'yan, 'yung detalye na 'yan sa mga meetings,” Jalad said.

(In the structure of the National Task Force, the are groups like Task Group Resource Management and Logistics, Task Force Facilities, so what will we do with them? We will discuss that in meetings.)

Jalad also said he was confident that the NDRRMC can manage the pandemic while also responding to natural disasters.

“Kakayanin 'yan… Kailangan lang 'yung mga department secretaries, ay magtalaga ng mga focal person na tututok sa mga sa iba’t ibang aspeto halimbawa for the pandemic. Iba 'yung itututok nila na Usec. para doon sa mga karaniwang disasters natin, bagyo, lindol,” he explained.

(We can manage... We just need department secretaries to appoint focal persons to look after the different aspects, like for the pandemic, there should be an undersecretary handling that. And for disasters like storms and earthquakes, there should be another undersecretary.)

— TeleRadyo, 20 July 2022