Marcos orders DOH to revise pandemic alert system

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 20 2022 12:31 AM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. retained the country's COVID-19 alert levels for now, as he ordered the health department to revise its pandemic alert system. Katrina Domingo reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 19, 2022
