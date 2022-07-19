Home  >  News

COVID-19 di na mawawala, ayon sa molecular biologist

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 20 2022 03:25 AM | Updated as of Jul 20 2022 03:29 AM

MAYNILA – Hindi na mawawala ang COVID-19 sa buhay ng tao, ayon sa isang molecular biologist.

Ayon kay Fr. Nicanor Austriaco, miyembro ng OCTA Research Group, hindi kailangan matakot sa coronavirus, lalo na kung ang isang indibiwal ay bakunado kontra sa sakit.

Pinaka-importante umano ay magpabakuna kontra COVID-19 at magpa-administer ng booster shot.

Ang pandemic ay matatapos sa iba-ibang bansa, depende sa deklarasyon ng World Health Organization, ani Austriaco.

Kailangan pa rin sumunod sa minimum health protocols, lalo na ang pagsusuot ng face mask, dagdag niya.

