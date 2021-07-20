Most Mariveles COVID cases linked to work at power plant, says mayor

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Many COVID-19 cases in Mariveles town, Bataan, are connected to those working at a local coal-fired power plant, its mayor said Tuesday

OCTA Research has identified Mariveles as an area with a rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases.

The town has 584 active cases as of Monday, said Mayor Jocelyn Castañeda. Of this figure, 390 were from the economic zone, while 194 were from communities.

"Meron po kasi ritong ginagawang mga planta. Ang nangyari po ang subcontractors nila di po namin alam na may mga kaso na sa barracks," Castañeda told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(There are some factories being built here. What happened was we did not know there were already virus cases in the barracks of their subcontractors.)

"Umabot na po sa 150 mahigit na kaso kung pagsasama-samahin sa iba't ibang barracks."

(More than 150 cases have been reported in different barracks.)

The workers have since been isolated, Castañeda said.

The town was placed under modified enhanced community quarantine, the second-strictest lockdown level, due to its lack of intensive care unit facilities, the mayor added.

Mariveles has 3 vaccination sites and is ready to begin administering jabs when vaccine supply arrives, she said.

The town aims to vaccinate 105,000 residents but has only administered 5,300 first doses and 1,700 second doses due to a lack of supply, Castañeda added.