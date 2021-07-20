Home  >  News

Investment scammer nambiktima umano ng mga mambabatas

Posted at Jul 20 2021 08:23 PM

Nabiktima ng isang investment scam ang ilang mambabatas. Nagamit din sila ng suspek para palawakin pa ang pinatatakbo niya umanong scam. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Martes, 20 Hulyo 2021

