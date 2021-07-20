Home  >  News

Ex-DFA chief Del Rosario tells public to vote for candidate who is good for PH, not China

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 20 2021 10:30 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Former Philippine top diplomat Albert del Rosario is unfazed by threats from President Rodrigo Duterte over his claim that China interfered in the 2016 elections. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 20, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Albert Del Rosario   Rodrigo Duterte   China interference   2016 elections   China   China-Philippines relations  