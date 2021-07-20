Home  >  News

DTI approves price hike for several basic goods

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 20 2021 10:51 PM

The Department of Trade and Industry approved price hikes long sought by manufacturers on several basic goods. A local consumer group, however, urged supermarket owners to act against the planned increases. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 20, 2021
