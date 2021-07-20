Home  >  News

2 paksiyon ng PDP-Laban patuloy ang iringan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 20 2021 08:00 PM | Updated as of Jul 20 2021 08:20 PM

Binanatan ni Sen. Koko Pimentel ang kampo ni Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi na kabago-bago aniya sa partido ay ang tapang mang-agaw ng liderato sa PDP-Laban. Samantala, ipinaalala naman ng isang dating Comelec commissioner sa mga botante kung paano dapat gumana ang partido-politikal na ang interes dapat ay para sa bayan. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Martes, 20 Hulyo 2021

