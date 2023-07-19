Plano sa pagtaas ng sahod, hiling na marinig sa SONA 2023

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sahod na mas mataas sa poverty threshold at permanenteng mga trabaho. Ito ang nais tugunan ng panukalang labor and development plan ng pamahalaan na sakop hanggang taong 2028. Pero para sa labor groups, sapat na ang isang taong pagplano, at mga kongkretong solusyon sa mga isyu ng manggagawa ang gusto nilang marinig sa State Of the Nation Address ng pangulo. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 19 Hulyo 2023